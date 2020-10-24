PBOC Governor Yi Gang says will reduce restrictions on cross-border use of the yuan

People's Bank of China Governor speaking on Saturday at the Bund Summit conference held in Shanghai: 

  • says will work to improve the currencies 'flexibility, "and let exchange rates play a better role as an automatic stabilizer in the macroeconomy and international balance of payments" 
  • will reduce restrictions on its use internationally, improve the infrastructure for cross-border use of the yuan
  • doing so will assist in opening China's financial services industry further 
Report comes via Reuters
---
China has plans to promote the yuan's use as a reserve currency. 

