PBOC official says the Bank will maintain ample liquidity in order to support jobs

Remarks from a People's Bank of China official indicating the country's central bank will be keeping the taps open:

PBOC will enact prudent monetary policy

will maintain ample liquidity in order to support employment Bloomberg report citing Sina.com with the remarks from Wang Xin, director-general of the research bureau at the People's Bank of China. Speaking at the Caijing Annual Conference this week. More at that link (Bloomberg may be gated) --- ---

These sorts of comments tend to increase borrowing and leverage, the PBOC is loosening up this at present to keep liquidity available to support China's economic recovery.





PBOC Governor Yi Gang:



