PBOC official says the Bank will maintain 'normal' monetary policy

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Caixin with the report of a speech from head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China

Sun Guofeng spoke on Tuesday 
  • PBOC will maintain a "normal," "steady" and "flexible" monetary policy in response to increasing economic uncertainties amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • "To cope with all sorts of uncertainties, monetary policy requires greater certainty" 
  • He also said he expected lower rates for business

--- 
The background to this is the PBOC avoiding negative rates and QE. So far at least. Any acceleration of easing in China should be a positive input for AUD and China-proxy trades in general. 

