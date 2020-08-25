PBOC official says the Bank will maintain 'normal' monetary policy

Caixin with the report of a speech from head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China

Sun Guofeng spoke on Tuesday

PBOC will maintain a "normal," "steady" and "flexible" monetary policy in response to increasing economic uncertainties amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"To cope with all sorts of uncertainties, monetary policy requires greater certainty"

He also said he expected lower rates for business



---

The background to this is the PBOC avoiding negative rates and QE. So far at least. Any acceleration of easing in China should be a positive input for AUD and China-proxy trades in general.











