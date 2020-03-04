PBOC: Prudent monetary policy will be more flexible, will keep liquidity reasonably ample
Comments by the Chinese central bank
- Will lower financing costs to help companies weather a difficult time
- Will step up funding support to medium and small-sized firms
The PBOC continues to reaffirm their commitment to bolster the economy in light of the virus outbreak in the country. Chinese stocks have closed the day higher once again with both the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 indices posting 0.6% gains. Go figure.