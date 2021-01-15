PBOC reaffirms that will prioritise stability in monetary policy, no sudden shifts

Comments by PBOC deputy governor, Chen Yulu





Prudent monetary policy this year will be more flexible, targeted, appropriate

Monetary policy will provide necessary support for economic recovery

This is basically a reiteration of their current policy stance since last year in handling the virus crisis. So, there's no change on that front.





Other than that, there's not much urgency for them to make mention about the recent yuan strength all too much although there has been some degree of intervention (at least enough to cause state banks to purchase dollars) after the early moves last week.



