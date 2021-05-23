PBOC says it will maintain the exchange rate of the yuan at basically stable levels

From a post to the People's Bank of China website

Comments from Liu Guoqiang, a vice governor at the Bank

will maintain the exchange rate of the yuan at “basically stable” levels

trend of the exchange rate will be decided by supply and demand along with changes in international financial markets

yuan will be kept at reasonable and balanced levels

Also published over the weekend were April 16 comments from Zhou Chengjun, director of the Bank’s finance research institute

China has to give up its control over the yuan exchange rate eventually if it wants to achieve greater global use of the yuan

said the PBoC has made it clear it stopped regular intervention

will let the market play a bigger role in deciding the exchange rate.

I gonna be suspicious that the PBOC has stopped regular intervention.