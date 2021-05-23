PBOC says it will maintain the exchange rate of the yuan at basically stable levels

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

From a post to the  People's Bank of China website

Comments from Liu Guoqiang, a vice governor at the Bank
  • will maintain the exchange rate of the yuan at “basically stable” levels
  • trend of the exchange rate will be decided by supply and demand along with changes in international financial markets
  • yuan will be kept at reasonable and balanced levels
Also published over the weekend were April 16 comments from Zhou Chengjun, director of the Bank’s finance research institute
  • China has to give up its control over the yuan exchange rate eventually if it wants to achieve greater global use of the yuan
  • said the PBoC has made it clear it stopped regular intervention 
  • will let the market play a bigger role in deciding the exchange rate.
I gonna be suspicious that the PBOC has stopped regular intervention. 

From a post to the  People's Bank of China website


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose