PBOC says that inflation risks are controllable
Remarks by the Chinese central bank
- PPI surge to slow going into year-end and next year
- CPI may maintain upwards trend but within reasonable range
- Monetary policy will be flexible, targeted and appropriate
- Will keep yuan basically stable, increase flexibility
Well, at least they're not using the T-word but it is rather implied. In any case, with the shift to 'common prosperity' focus and the power crunch hitting, China is likely to maintain more easy policy in order to support the economic recovery from the pandemic still.