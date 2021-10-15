PBOC says that inflation risks are controllable

PPI surge to slow going into year-end and next year

CPI may maintain upwards trend but within reasonable range

Monetary policy will be flexible, targeted and appropriate

Will keep yuan basically stable, increase flexibility

Well, at least they're not using the T-word but it is rather implied. In any case, with the shift to 'common prosperity' focus and the power crunch hitting, China is likely to maintain more easy policy in order to support the economic recovery from the pandemic still.