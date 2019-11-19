PBOC says to continue with prudent monetary policy

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Comments by the Chinese central bank

PBOC
  • To step up counter-cyclical adjustment
  • Downward pressure on the economy keeps increasing
  • To boost banks' ability to supply credit
  • Will continue to push real lending rates lower
Nothing new from the PBOC above as the remarks come after a symposium on the yuan and credit situation today. So far, China has been keeping a steady balance in deleveraging efforts and maintaining economic growth - as seen from the M2 reports.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose