PBOC says to continue with prudent monetary policy
Comments by the Chinese central bank
- To step up counter-cyclical adjustment
- Downward pressure on the economy keeps increasing
- To boost banks' ability to supply credit
- Will continue to push real lending rates lower
Nothing new from the PBOC above as the remarks come after a symposium on the yuan and credit situation today. So far, China has been keeping a steady balance in deleveraging efforts and maintaining economic growth - as seen from the M2 reports.