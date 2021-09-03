PBOC says will keep prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate

Remarks by the Chinese central bank

Will improve financial risk prevention, warning, disposal and responsibility system

Will maintain stable operation of stock, bond, and forex markets

This just reaffirms that they are maintaining their current policy stance in light of concerns surrounding China's economy in general, especially with tech stocks having taken a significant knock over the past few weeks.





