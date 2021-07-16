PBOC says will not set timetable for digital yuan rollout

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

PBOC issues white paper on research development of digital yuan

  • Says will steadily push forward with digital yuan pilot
China is arguably the frontrunner among major economies in rolling out a central bank digital currency, hence why their crackdown on cryptocurrencies in general have been rather strong and forceful.

I would expect that if a digital yuan is generally well received, expect other major central banks to quicken the pace of their own rollout as well.

And that would mean tighter regulation for so-called 'stablecoins'.

