PBOC says will not set timetable for digital yuan rollout

PBOC issues white paper on research development of digital yuan

Says will steadily push forward with digital yuan pilot

China is arguably the frontrunner among major economies in rolling out a central bank digital currency, hence why their crackdown on cryptocurrencies in general have been rather strong and forceful.





I would expect that if a digital yuan is generally well received, expect other major central banks to quicken the pace of their own rollout as well.





And that would mean tighter regulation for so-called 'stablecoins'.



