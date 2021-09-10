PBOC says will steadily push forward with research and development of digital yuan

Remarks by the PBOC on the prospects of a digital yuan

  • There are still problems on digital yuan that needs to be resolved
In case you missed Eamonn's post earlier in the day and how this ties to the crackdown of Alibaba and other firms threatening China's financial payments system.

