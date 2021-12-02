PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3719 (vs. estimate at 6.3648)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.3688

Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3693

A weaker rate for the CNY as compared to what was the expectation (Reuters poll)

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos