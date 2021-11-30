PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3794 (vs. estimate at 6.3793)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.     

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.     
  • The previous close was 6.3876
  • Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3872

 more to come  

PBOC injects 100bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

  • 50bn yuan mature today

  • thus a net 50bn injection in open market operations (OMO)




Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose