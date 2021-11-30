PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.3794 (vs. estimate at 6.3793)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
- The previous close was 6.3876
- Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3872
PBOC injects 100bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
50bn yuan mature today
thus a net 50bn injection in open market operations (OMO)