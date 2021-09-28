PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4608 (vs. estimate at 6.4600)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.4570
- Reuters estimate was 6.4600. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
