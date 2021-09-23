PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4749 (vs. estimate at 6.4755)
People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.4634
- Reuters estimate was 6.4755. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
So, no slashing of the CNY from the PBOC today ... do we read this as a sign of a shift down in concern from the authorities?
PBOC injects 60bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
and 60bn in 14-dayers
10bn mature today
thus net 110bn added bn on the day