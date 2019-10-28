Trade with Top Brokers
US stocks recover from earlier losses and close higher. S&P index closes just below record levels
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Shorts in GBP and EUR see some squeeze
WTI crude oil futures settle at $56.66
USD moving higher. New day highs for the greenback being made
EURUSD keeps the downside run going
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for 28 October 2019 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Friday October 25 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday October 24 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 23 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 22 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 7.0762 (vs. Friday at 7.0749)
CAD traders - its Bank of Canada meeting week - preview
AUD traders - RBA Governor Lowe speaking and Q3 CPI data on the agenda this week
Australia press reports the first QE from the RBA could be to give banks cheap loans
The NY Fed Nowcast estimate for Q3 growth stands at 1.9%