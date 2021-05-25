PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4283 (vs. yesterday at 6.4408)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4200

Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4260, Bloomberg 6.4263 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.)

As a side note, the PBOC has announced it is increasing its tolerance of bad loans in China's agricultural sector.

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo

10bn mature today

thus a net neutral day

