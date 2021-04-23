PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.4934 (vs. yesterday at 6.4902)
The People's Bank of China sets the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.4912
- Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4918, Bloomberg 6.4932 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC)
PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo
- 10 billion yuan reverse repo mature today
- net neutral on the day