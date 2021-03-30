PBOC sets USD/ CNY central rate at 6.5641 (vs. yesterday at 6.5416)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- The previous close was 6.5690
- Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.5625, Bloomberg 6.5643 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.)
PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo
10 billion yuan reverse repo matures today
thus neutral, no net injection nor drain
22nd day in a row of neutral
---