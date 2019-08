People's Bank of China

The estimate I had seen via Reuters was for a rate of 7.0306. Pretty good!

The uncertainty each day stems from the PBOC's 'countercyclical factor'. No one knows what that is. Which is just fine with the PBOC ;-)





PBOC injects 80bn yuan in 7 day RRs today.

For the week the Bank has added in net 300bn yen through open market operations.