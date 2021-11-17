PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.3935 (vs. estimate at 6.3919)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.    

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 
  • A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.     
  • The previous close was 6.3917
  • Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3924

The trade-weighted yuan basket has risen to its highest since 2015 

PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

  • 100bn yuan mature today

  • thus a net 50bn drain in open market operations (OMO)



