PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.3948 (vs. estimate at 6.3952)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
- The previous close was 6.3940
- Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3903
PBOC injects 100bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
50bn RRs mature today
thus net 50bn addition in open market operations for the day