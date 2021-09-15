PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4492 (vs. estimate at 6.4470)

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.    

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 

  • The previous close was 6.4382 
  • Reuters estimate was 6.4470. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.  

The reference rates set each day by the PBOC are hovering around (CNY) highs since the middle of June.

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

The Bank has also injected 600bn yuan via an MLF today, rolling over maturing 600bn yuan 



