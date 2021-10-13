PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4612 (vs. estimate at 6.4613)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.    

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 
  • Reuters estimate was 6.4613. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.     
  • The previous close was 6.4472
  • Yesterday's mid-rate was 6.4447  
 

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

  • 100bn RRs mature today 

  • thus net 90bn yuan drain on the day - subtracting liquidity after the holiday continues


