PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4612 (vs. estimate at 6.4613)
People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- Reuters estimate was 6.4613. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
- The previous close was 6.4472
- Yesterday's mid-rate was 6.4447
PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
100bn RRs mature today
thus net 90bn yuan drain on the day - subtracting liquidity after the holiday continues