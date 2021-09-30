PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4854 (vs. estimate at 6.4817)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4715

Reuters estimate was 6.4817. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.



PBOC injects 100bn yuan via 14-day reverse repos in open market operations 60bn mature today

thus net added 40bn



