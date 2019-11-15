Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Friday November 15 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 13 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 12 at the 10am NY cut
-
Option expiries for the New York cut on Nov 7: A big one in cable today
-
Option expiries for the New York cut on November 7, 2019
Central Banks
-
RBA's Debelle - non-performing loans currently pose little risk
-
RBNZ's Hawkesby say February monetary policy meeting is 'live'
-
As expected the PBOC has lent using the medium term facility
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 7.0091 (vs. yesterday at 7.0083)
-
Heads up for the PBOC to conduct a medium term lending facility loan operation today