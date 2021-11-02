PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4009 (vs. estimate at 6.4003)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- Reuters estimate for the reference rate was 6.4003. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
- The previous close was 6.3982
- Yesterday's reference rate was 6.4192
PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
200bn RRs mature today
thus net 190bn drain in open market operations for the day (same net drain as on Monday)