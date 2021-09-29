PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4662 (vs. estimate at 6.4653)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4595

Reuters estimate was 6.4653. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.





PBOC injects 100bn yuan via 14-day reverse repos in open market operations

60bn mature today

thus net added 40bn

Waiting on the OMO (open market operations) announcement info from the Bank, which should be along in a few minutes. It will be added to this post as soon as its available.