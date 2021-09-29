PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4662 (vs. estimate at 6.4653)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.    

  • USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. 

  • The previous close was 6.4595
  • Reuters estimate was 6.4653. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.  
Waiting on the OMO (open market operations) announcement info from the Bank, which should be along in a few minutes. It will be added to this post as soon as its available.

PBOC injects 100bn yuan via 14-day reverse repos in open market operations
  • 60bn mature today
  • thus net added 40bn 
