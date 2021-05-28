PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.3858 (vs. yesterday at 6.4030)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.3840

Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.3790, Bloomberg 6.3837 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).

The rate is a surprise from the PBOC, weaker than expected for the yuan. Yuan has been on a rip, the PBOC is not unhappy with this but they don't want the pace of appreciation to run away from them.

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo