PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4099 (vs. yesterday at 6.4283)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4120

Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4139, Bloomberg 6.4101 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).

The mid-rate set is the strongest for the CNY since the middle of June 2018.

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo