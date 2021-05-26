PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4099 (vs. yesterday at 6.4283)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.4120
- Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4139, Bloomberg 6.4101 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).
The mid-rate set is the strongest for the CNY since the middle of June 2018.
PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo
10bn mature today
thus a net neutral day