The first reference rate for the (lunar) new year after the long and extended break.

Taking the onshore yuan mid rate back to where it was mid-January









We got the news earlier on the injection coming from the PBOC today:

More info on this now announced:

900bn yuan added via 7 day RRs

300bn via 14-dayers

(ps read that post linked just above, the 1200bn yuan injection is not all fresh funds, there is over 1000bn maturing today).