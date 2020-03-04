Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
-
The Bank of Canada is up next: What's priced in
-
Global central bank co-ordinated interest rate cut coming on Wednesday 4 March
-
Fed cuts interest rates by 50 basis points in first emergency move since financial crisis
-
Democrats vs. Republicans: Who is better for the USD?
-
Central bankers are now boxed-in because they haven't had a backbone for a decade
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to grow, yen shorts jump
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 28 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed's Evans: Doesn't expect a large coronavirus impact to US GDP at this point
-
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to appear in parliament from 0520GMT
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9514
-
More from Fed's Evans: possibility of again hitting zero rates
-
Fed Evans says he thought the rate cut would help boost confidence