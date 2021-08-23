PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4969
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.5012
- Reuters estimate was 6.4930. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC. Today's mid-rate is notably weaker for CNY than this expectation.
PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
10bn RRs mature today
thus net neutral in open market operations on the day