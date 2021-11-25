PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3980 (vs. estimate at 6.3924)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
- The previous close was 6.3921
- Yesterday's reference rate was 6.3903
Once again the PBOC set the onshore yuan mid-rate significantly weaker than was expected.