PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4307 (vs. Friday at 6.4525)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- The previous close was 6.4375
- Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4318, Bloomberg 6.4302 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.)
PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo
- 20bn mature today
- thus a net drain of 10bn yuan