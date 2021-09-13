PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4497 (vs. estimate at 6.4507)

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4440

Reuters estimate was 6.4507. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Strongest for the CNY since June 18

PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

10bn RRs mature today

thus net neutral on the day

Note, I'm expecting the latest from the People's Bank of China on its 1 year Medium-Term Lending Facility (MLF) Rate sometime this week, between today and Thursday.