PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4412 (vs. estimate at 6.4372)

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

Reuters estimate was 6.4372. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

The previous close was 6.4285

Yesterday's mid-rate was 6.4612

Weaker than expected for the CNY from the PBOC mid-rate. Still the strongest for CNY mid rate since the middle of last month.





PBOC injects 10bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos

100bn RRs mature today

thus net 90bn yuan drain on the day - subtracting liquidity after the holiday continues







