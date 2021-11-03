PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4079 (vs. estimate at 6.4041)
The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- Reuters estimate for the reference rate was 6.4041. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.
- The previous close was 6.4002
- Yesterday's reference rate was 6.4009
PBOC injects 50bn yuan via 7-day reverse repos
200bn RRs mature today
thus net 150bn drain in open market operations for the day