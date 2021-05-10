PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4425 (vs. Friday at 6.4678)
The People's Bank of China sets the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.
Strongest for the onshore yuan since February 10.
- USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.
- CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
- Bloomberg estimate from their survey was 6.4370 ... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC)
PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo
0 billion yuan reverse repo mature today
net injects 10 billion yuan on the day