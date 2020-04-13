PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0300 (vs. Friday at 7.0354)
The People's Bank of China's mid rate for onshore yuan during the session ahead.
- The Bank permits trade plus or minus 2% from this rate only (moves beyond this band will be reined in by intervention).
- The offshore yuan, CNH, on the other hand, does not have such a restriction.
PBOC to skip OMOS today. No RRs maturing today, thus neutral (no fund injection or drain via OMOs). OMOs are Open Market Operations. RRs are reverse repos.