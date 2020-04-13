PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0300 (vs. Friday at 7.0354)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The People's Bank of China's mid rate for onshore yuan during the session ahead.

  • The Bank permits trade plus or minus 2% from this rate only (moves beyond this band will be reined in by intervention).
  • The offshore yuan, CNH, on the other hand, does not have such a restriction. 
  
PBOC to skip OMOS today. No RRs maturing today, thus neutral (no fund injection or drain via OMOs). OMOs are Open Market Operations. RRs are reverse repos. 

