PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0300 (vs. Friday at 7.0354)

The People's Bank of China's mid rate for onshore yuan during the session ahead.



The Bank permits trade plus or minus 2% from this rate only (moves beyond this band will be reined in by intervention).



The offshore yuan, CNH, on the other hand, does not have such a restriction.

PBOC to skip OMOS today. No RRs maturing today, thus neutral (no fund injection or drain via OMOs). OMOs are Open Market Operations. RRs are reverse repos.



