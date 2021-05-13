PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4612 (vs. yesterday at 6.4258)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4575

Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4592, Bloomberg 6.4609 .... (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.)

This week the PBOC has been signalling, via the daily setting being stronger for the onshore yuan than was indicated in the surveys, it wanted a slowing (at least) of yuan appreciation. Wow .... Result. Of course, the US CPI data the factor pushing USD higher overnight.

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo

No reverse repo mature today

thus a net injection of 10bn yuan



