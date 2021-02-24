PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4615 (vs. yesterday at 6.4516)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan mid-rate for the trading session ahead.

Reuters estimate from their survey was 6.4612, Bloomberg 6.4605

The Bank setting the onshore yuan ever so slightly weaker than expected, putting an end to its one-day run of higher than expected .... 

PBOC add in 10bn yuan through 7-day RRs in open market operations
  • none mature today
  • thus a net 10bn injection   
