PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4709 (vs. yesterday at 6.4601)

The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.



The previous close was 6.4578

Reuters surveyed estimate was .... 6.4679 (A rate that's significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC).

PBOC taking note of the stronger USD overnight and using the opportunity to take a little further strength out of the yuan.

PBOC injects 10 billion yuan liquidity via 7-day reverse repo