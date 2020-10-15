Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday October 15 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 14 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday, October 12 at the 10am NY cut
-
Notable forex options expiring on October 8 at the New York cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday 7 October at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Nomura expects the RBA to announce further easing on November 3
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.7374 (vs. yesterday at 6.7473)
-
Goldman Sachs join the dovish RBA express - see potential November easing
-
RBA Governor Lowe's speech has prompted forecasts of imminent RBA rate cuts
-
More from Fed's Kaplan - keeping rates at zero risks people taking more risk