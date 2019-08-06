PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9683 (vs. yesterday at 6.9225)

Anybody interested in this this today?

(kidding)

Huge focus on what the People's Bank of China is doing with the yuan. yesterday the Bank 'let go' of the rate, allowing the market a little more determination for the level …. which got them promptly labelled as currency manipulators by Trump. LOL. The PBOC had been manipulating the onshore yuan to prop it up. They have reduced doing so, Trump shooting himself in the foot on this one.





A much weaker onshore RMB today, but not quite as weak as was expected.





Offshore yuan paring back some of its losses:















