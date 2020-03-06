PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9337 (vs. yesterday at 6.9403)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China mid rate for onshore yuan trade for Friday's session ahead. 



  

