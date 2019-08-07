PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for 7 August 2019 at 6.9996 (vs. yesterday at 6.9683)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

All eyes on the People's Bank of China mid rate setting for onshore yuan!

I posted earlkier the expectations was for a rate at 6.9994. PBOC pretty much hitting that. A very weak mid rate for the onshore yuan, however USD/CNY mid rate still below 7. If only barely. 

Reference rate set at 6.9996 
  • yesterday at 6.9683
  • prior close rate was 7.0250

more to come  
A handy reminder, if needed:
  • CNY is the onshore yuan. USD/CNY is permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from the daily reference rate.
  • CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.
