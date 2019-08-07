PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for 7 August 2019 at 6.9996 (vs. yesterday at 6.9683)

All eyes on the People's Bank of China mid rate setting for onshore yuan!

I posted earlkier the expectations was for a rate at 6.9994. PBOC pretty much hitting that. A very weak mid rate for the onshore yuan, however USD/CNY mid rate still below 7. If only barely.





Reference rate set at 6.9996

yesterday at 6.9683

prior close rate was 7.0250





A handy reminder, if needed: