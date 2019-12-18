PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9969 (vs. yesterday at 6.9971)
People's Bank of China with a barely changed mid rate setting for the day.
Onshore yuan has been under 7 (ie stronger CNY) this week after the phase 1 deal announced.
In open market operations,
- PBOC inject 50bn yuan through 7-day reverse repos
- PBOC injects 150bn yuan via 14-day reverse repos
No RRs mature, so a hefty 200bn added to money markets today, after a long period of skipping OMOs (20 consecutive days of drought)