PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9969 (vs. yesterday at 6.9971)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China with a barely changed mid rate setting for the day.

Onshore yuan has been under 7 (ie stronger CNY)  this week after the phase 1 deal announced. 

In open market operations,
  • PBOC inject 50bn yuan through 7-day reverse repos
  • PBOC injects 150bn yuan via 14-day reverse repos 
No RRs mature, so a hefty 200bn added to money markets today, after a long period of skipping OMOs (20 consecutive days of drought)

