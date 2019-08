People's Bank of China mid rate for today's trading onshore yuan.

Reuters estimate was 7.0421. The countercyclical factor applied by the PBOC each day is the big unknown. Trend continues of a weaker CNY each session but not weak as projected.

Today's mid-rate is the weakest for CNY since March of 2008.





Also, PBOC injected 60bn yuan via 7 day RRs today. None mature today thus a net 60bn yuan injection.