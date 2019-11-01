PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0437 (vs. yesterday at 7.0533)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

People's Bank of China sets the mid rate at its lowest since August 21 … ie strongest for onshore yuan




ForexLive   
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose